Person flown to hospital after crash in North Canterbury

The crash on South Eyre Rd near Oxford. Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald
By: Hugh Collins

A person has been seriously injured in a single-car crash in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to South Eyre Rd near Oxford at 6.20am.

A St John spokesman said the victim has been flown to Christchurch Hospital.

It appears the vehicle crashed into a shelterbelt.

