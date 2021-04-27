Person flown to hospital after crash in North Canterbury

The crash on South Eyre Rd near Oxford. Photo / George Heard

A person has been seriously injured in a single-car crash in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to South Eyre Rd near Oxford at 6.20am.

A St John spokesman said the victim has been flown to Christchurch Hospital.

It appears the vehicle crashed into a shelterbelt.