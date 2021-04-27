Person flown to hospital after crash in North Canterbury

A person has been seriously injured in a single-car crash in North Canterbury this morning.
Emergency services were called to South Eyre Rd near Oxford at 6.20am.
A St John spokesman said the victim has been flown to Christchurch Hospital.
It appears the vehicle crashed into a shelterbelt.