A person has died on the side of the road in Beach Haven. Photo / File

Police are investigating an unexplained death on the North Shore after a person was found unresponsive on the side of a road.

Police were notified of the unconscious person outside an address on Rangatira Rd in Beach Haven around 1.45am this morning.

“Ambulance staff attended to the person, but sadly they died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are treating the death as unexplained, and a scene guard remains in place.”

A person who works in Beach Haven said police have blocked off the car park behind the Sunnyvale Ave and Rangatira Rd shops due to a “fairly serious incident”.

The man said a couple of police cars remain at the scene.

Reports on social media suggest that the police Eagle helicopter is circulating in the area.



