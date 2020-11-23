Person dies in workplace incident in Christchurch

A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of a workplace incident in Wigram at 2:10pm and are currently in attendance.
"We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."
The Herald understands a person has died at United Steel.
A staff member said they could not comment on the incident.
A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine Street.
An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the site.
The spokesman referred further queries to police.
Worksafe have been notified.