The person got into trouble in the Otahu River in Whangamata this evening. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died after getting into trouble in the water in Whangamatā.

Emergency services were called to the south end of the beach, near the Otahu River, just before 5pm today.

Initial reports were that someone was in trouble in the water, a police spokesperson said.

St John treated the patient who died at the scene.