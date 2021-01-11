Person dies in two-truck crash in Christchurch

One person has died following a crash involving two trucks in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Roberts Rd and Pound Rd in Islington about 3.25am.
A police spokeswoman said one of the drivers died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation is under way.
A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries.
Pound Rd is currently closed between Waterloo Rd and Buchanans Rd and motorists are advised to use an alternative route.