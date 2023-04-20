Voyager 2022 media awards
Person dies in Nelson crash, SH6 between Salisbury Rd and Quarantine Rd closed

Nathan Morton
By
A section of road is closed to the public whilst investigations are ongoing. File photo / NZ Herald

A crash in the early hours of the morning in Nelson has taken the life of one person, according to police at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Whakatu Expressway, running between Quarantine Rd and the Richmond Deviation in Stoke at around 1.30am.

The section of road is closed to the public whilst investigations are ongoing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating matters, road closures are expected to remain in place for “some time”, according to police.

It’s a crash that’s involved a popular section of State Highway 6, running right through Stoke on the waterfront, near Nelson Airport.

