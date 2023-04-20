A section of road is closed to the public whilst investigations are ongoing. File photo / NZ Herald

A crash in the early hours of the morning in Nelson has taken the life of one person, according to police at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Whakatu Expressway, running between Quarantine Rd and the Richmond Deviation in Stoke at around 1.30am.

The section of road is closed to the public whilst investigations are ongoing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating matters, road closures are expected to remain in place for “some time”, according to police.

SH6 STOKE, NELSON - INCIDENT - 6AM

Due to an incident, SH6 is CLOSED between Salisbury Rd and Quarantine Rd.

Please expect SIGNIFICANT DELAYS this morning.

NB detour via Salisbury Rd Ext, Main Rd, Annesbrook Dr and back onto SH6. Reverse for SB. pic.twitter.com/Q5DiLu7hMr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) April 20, 2023

It’s a crash that’s involved a popular section of State Highway 6, running right through Stoke on the waterfront, near Nelson Airport.