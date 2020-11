Waihi Beach in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

A person has died in a water incident at Waihī Beach in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Police were called about 1.35pm to Waihi Beach, where a person had been found unresponsive in the water.

The person was taken to shore, where CPR was given but has died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.