Person dies at Matakana's Hidden Valley music festival

A police spokesperson said they were called to a "medical incident" at the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana about 7.30pm.

A person has died tonight at a music festival north of Auckland.

"Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died."

The dance and electronic music festival, held at the Matakana Country Park on December 27, is one of the first big festivals of summer and ends a year full of cancelled and rescheduled events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's line-up included Sachi, Sub Focus, Dimension and Montell2099, while previous events have featured the likes of Australian producer Fisher and British act Netsky.