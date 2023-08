Emergency services were called to Barnego Rd, Balclutha, about 4.25pm.

A person has died at a workplace in Balclutha, Otago, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Barnego Rd about 4.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe has been notified and the death would be referred to the coroner.

No further information was available this evening.