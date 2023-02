Police were called to a crash on Galatea Rd on February 26. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Galatea Rd.

Police were called to the scene on February 26 about 3.30pm.

“One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, however, they have sadly now died,” police said in a statement today.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.