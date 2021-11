Police were called to the incident at about 7pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

A person has died after jumping into a river from a bridge in Taranaki on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said they were called to a "water-related incident" just before 7pm yesterday.



He said the person jumped from Te Rewa Rewa Bridge into the Waiwhakaiho River and failed to surface.



"An extensive search was undertaken and tragically the person was located deceased near the river mouth at 9.30pm," the police spokesman said.



"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones."