Police at the McEntee Rd, Waitakere, property after a serious incident. New Zealand Herald photograph / Cherie Howie

Police at the McEntee Rd, Waitakere, property after a serious incident. New Zealand Herald photograph / Cherie Howie

A person has died after an incident involving a tractor on a rural property in West Auckland.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the address on McEntee Road in Waitākere earlier today.

Police officers were at the scene gathered around a tractor.

Police confirmed tonight that a person had died.

“Police can confirm a person has died in an incident involving a vehicle on private property on McEntee Road, Waitakere,” a spokesperson said.

“Police extends deep condolences to the family, who are being supported.

“Enquiries are being made on behalf of the Coroner.”

A Herald reporter at the scene earlier said several police officers were near a tractor in a paddock on the property.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said all communications were being handled by police.

“Emergency services are attending an incident involving a vehicle on private property on McEntee Road, Waitākere,” police said earlier in the day.

“We don’t have further information to share at present.”

Police were at the scene this afternoon, including several in a paddock where a tractor can be seen.

About six police cars were initially at the property.

The occupants of the rural home next to the paddock did not wish to speak to media, a police officer at the scene said.