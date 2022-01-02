Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Person dies after coming off dirt bike in Waikato's Glen Murray

NZ Herald

A person has died after coming off a dirt bike at a park in Waikato.

Police say the person was critically hurt during the incident at a dirt bike park in Glen Murray at 11:40am.

"Sadly the person has died at the scene," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

