Person dead, another injured in 'incident' at Anzac Bay

A person has died and another is injured after an incident on the Bowentown peninsula last night. Photo / NZME

A person has died and another is injured after an incident on the Bowentown peninsula last night. Photo / NZME

A person has died and another person is injured after an incident near Waihī Beach last night.

Police said the incident happened at Anzac Bay, Bowentown.

It was reported to emergency services shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

They did not give details of the fatal incident but said a second person was also treated for minor to moderate injuries.

"Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course."