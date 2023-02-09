A person is dead after being struck by a train in West Auckland this morning.
Trains on the western line are delayed and cancelled after the death near Glen Eden station.
Police confirmed one person had died after being struck by a train.
“Emergency services are currently responding to the incident, near Glenview Road, which was reported around 9.23am,” said a police spokesperson.
Trains in the area have been stopped.
Rail replacement buses are being organised for passengers between New Lynn and Henderson. These buses are accepting rail tickets.
Auckland Transport said Glenview Rd was now closed between West Coast and Clayburn Rds.
It said bus services in the area were also affected by the closure.
Police were advising commuters to expect delays and for motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Auckland Transport issued an alert advising commuters of delays and cancellations on the network.
“Expect delays and cancellations on the Western Line, due to an Emergency Services Incident near Glen Eden Train Station.”
