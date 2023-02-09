Nervous wait as Cyclone Gabrielle looms, police warn ahead of a ‘battle of the hoods,’ and Red Cross gear up to support Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person is dead after being struck by a train in West Auckland this morning.

Trains on the western line are delayed and cancelled after the death near Glen Eden station.

Police confirmed one person had died after being struck by a train.

“Emergency services are currently responding to the incident, near Glenview Road, which was reported around 9.23am,” said a police spokesperson.

GLENVIEW RD, GLEN EDEN - ROAD CLOSED - 9:45AM

Due to a serious incident at the railway lines, Glenview Rd is now CLOSED between West Coast Rd and Clayburn Rd in Glen Eden. Allow extra time for diversions and delays affecting traffic in the area, including bus services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/0KCnh6vQNW — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 9, 2023

Trains in the area have been stopped.

Rail replacement buses are being organised for passengers between New Lynn and Henderson. These buses are accepting rail tickets.

Auckland Transport said Glenview Rd was now closed between West Coast and Clayburn Rds.

It said bus services in the area were also affected by the closure.

Police were advising commuters to expect delays and for motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Auckland Transport issued an alert advising commuters of delays and cancellations on the network.

“Expect delays and cancellations on the Western Line, due to an Emergency Services Incident near Glen Eden Train Station.”

More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Z4Smn5vXTg — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 9, 2023

