Person critically injured in fight in Ōtara, Auckland

NZ Herald
A street brawl on Matamata Pl, Otara around 10pm left one person critically injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating a disorder incident that left a person critically injured.

Emergency services arrived at Matamata Pl in Ōtara around 10pm in response to reports of an ongoing fight.

A Herald photographer said a shirtless male was arrested by police at the scene, and officers were seen going door to door speaking to neighbours.

At least 10 police vehicles were at the scene.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after a home on nearby Tyrone Place was shot up.

The shooter in that incident fled the scene in a car.

Police were called to the incident around 10pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward
At least 10 police vehicles were at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward
