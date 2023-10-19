Person critically injured following incident in Christchurch

One person has been hospitalised in a critical condition following an incident in Christchurch.
A St John spokesman told the Herald emergency services were notified of an incident on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm on Thursday.
One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The spokesman referred further queries to police.
Police have been approached for comment.
Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.