A road is closed after a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty between Te Teko and Galatea.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Galatea Rd, Waiohau about 2.30pm.

One person is reported to have critical injuries.

The road is closed for a scene examination and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.