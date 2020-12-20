Website of the Year

New Zealand

Person critically injured after car crashes into pole in Christchurch

Police understand the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Photo / File

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured after a crash in Hornby this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harvard Ave and Main South Rd at about 8.55am.

The spokeswoman said early indications suggested the car crashed into a pole.

Police understand the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A St John spokesman confirmed a person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

Traffic management is in place.

Stuff has reported a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said early indications suggested the incident may have been a medical event.