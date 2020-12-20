Person critically injured after car crashes into pole in Christchurch

A person has been critically injured after a crash in Hornby this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harvard Ave and Main South Rd at about 8.55am.
The spokeswoman said early indications suggested the car crashed into a pole.
Police understand the person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
A St John spokesman confirmed a person has been transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.
Traffic management is in place.
Stuff has reported a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said early indications suggested the incident may have been a medical event.