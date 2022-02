Police were called to a water-related incident at Sumner Beach on Friday morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

A person is in critical condition after a water-related incident at a Christchurch beach.

Police were called to Sumner Beach at about 11am today.

A spokesperson said one person is in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital.