Person 'critical' after Oamaru crash

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition following a crash in Oamaru.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash in Eden St at 8.50 am today where one person was trapped in a vehicle.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Oamaru freed one person from a vehicle and all patients were being treated by St John.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a first response unit treated two people - one in a critical condition, who was flown to Dunedin Hospital, and one in a moderate condition.
A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked and motorists were asked to avoid the area.