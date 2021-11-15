Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Person 'critical' after Oamaru crash

Emergency services were at the scene this morning. Photo / Kayla Hodge

Otago Daily Times
By: Kayla Hodge

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition following a crash in Oamaru.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash in Eden St at 8.50 am today where one person was trapped in a vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Oamaru freed one person from a vehicle and all patients were being treated by St John.

One person was flown to Dunedin Hospital. Photo / Kayla Hodge
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a first response unit treated two people - one in a critical condition, who was flown to Dunedin Hospital, and one in a moderate condition.

A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked and motorists were asked to avoid the area.