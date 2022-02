Emergency services are responding to an incident on Waiheke Island. Image / Google Maps

A person is in a critical condition after an incident on Waiheke Island this morning.

Police and St John are at the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call about an incident on Waiheke Island at 10.30am and dispatched an ambulance and rescue helicopter.

One patient was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident happened near Carey Bay, which is in one of the more remote parts of the island.

