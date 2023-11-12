Police have closed a section of Cobham Drive through Hamilton due to an early-morning crash. File photo / NZME

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on a main road through central Hamilton early this morning.

Police were called at 3.51am and St John was called minutes later to the crash on Cobham Drive.

St John said two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

A person was treated at the scene and taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have closed the northbound lane of Cobham Drive from Normandy Ave to Tristram Ave and diversions are in place.