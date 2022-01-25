Person charged with murdering man named in Auckland High Court

Photo / File

Name suppression has lapsed for two people charged after the fatal shooting of a teenager in Mangere late last year.

Jimel Desma Tiana Burns-Wong-Tung, who is charged with murder, did not apply for further name suppression.

Fellow defendant Thomas Kyle Ngapera also did not apply for further suppression. He is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to injure with intent.

The pair, and two others charged in relation to the murder, appeared in the Auckland High Court via audio-visual link today.

The other defendants have applied for name suppression.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set down for August next year.