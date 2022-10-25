Voyager 2022 media awards
Person badly injured in alleged Flaxmere altercation

Hawkes Bay Today
The incident happened along Caernarvon​ Dr in Flaxmere. Photo / NZME

One person has been badly injured following an incident in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, with emergency services called to Caernarvon Dr about 2pm.

A video captured and shared on social media shortly after 2pm showed two men in a heated altercation on Caernarvon​ Dr.

"One person has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition," a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

Police also attended the scene. Police have been contacted for comment.

