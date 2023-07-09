Police are investigating two aggravated roberies in Flagstaff, Hamilton yesterday where one person was assaulted. Photo / NZ Police

Police are investigating two aggravated roberies in Flagstaff, Hamilton yesterday in which one person was assaulted.

The first incident occurred around 3.30pm on Saturday in a car park beside Flagstaff Park, where two people were approached by two men, armed with weapons, wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

“They demanded phones from the victims, who fled, however one of them was then assaulted, receiving scrapes and bruises, and their phone was stolen,” a police spokesperson said.

The offenders then left the area in a vehicle.

Police were later called around 7pm to River Rd after four offenders entered a liquor store armed with weapons.

“They took a number of items before fleeing in a stolen silver Toyota Axio, registration QBG553, which has since been recovered,” police said.

The shop assistants were not hurt during the incident but were shaken.

Police are now working to locate the offenders in each of these cases, and to establish whether there is any link between the incidents.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has information about either incident or the people involved,” police said.

Police ask anyone that can help to call 105 and quote file number P055261730 in reference to Flagstaff Park, or P055263594 in reference to River Rd.