Person arrested, two in hospital after serious incident in Ohoka

Police and ambulance at the scene of the serious incident. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been taken to hospital and one person has been arrested after a serious incident in Ohoka, north of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mandalea Rd in Ohoka at about 4.20pm this afternoon amid reports of a "small number of people being injured".

One person was taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

"The exact circumstances of what occurred are being determined," they said.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald two people had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and a third person was treated at the scene.