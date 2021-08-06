Person arrested, two in hospital after serious incident in Ohoka

Two people have been taken to hospital and one person has been arrested after a serious incident in Ohoka, north of Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to a property on Mandalea Rd in Ohoka at about 4.20pm this afternoon amid reports of a "small number of people being injured".
One person was taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.
"The exact circumstances of what occurred are being determined," they said.
A St John spokeswoman told the Herald two people had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and a third person was treated at the scene.