Person arrested following incident at Blenheim Railway Station

Police attended an incident at the Blenheim Railway Station. Photo / Top South Media

One person has been arrested following an incident at the Blenheim Railway Station.

A police spokesperson said staff responded to reports of an assault on Sinclair St, Mayfield about 9.50am on Sunday.

“One person was taken into custody a short time later on Market St, charges are being considered.”

Police had no further information to add at this stage, and inquiries were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Police have cordoned off the railway station, with police tape blocking access.

The Blenheim Railway Station was cordoned off. Photo / Top South Media
