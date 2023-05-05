Waikato West police have made three arrests in an effort to target dishonesty offending in the community. Photo / NZME

5 May, 2023

Police targeting dishonesty crimes in Waikato have arrested a person for stealing an army uniform as part of an Anzac Day display.

Te Kauwhata police, with help from colleagues in Huntly, searched a Huntly address on Thursday in relation to the stolen army uniform.

“The uniform was recovered, along with unrelated firearm parts, and the offender was arrested,” police said.

Charges are still being considered.

The uniform was of sentimental value to the owners, as it belonged to their son, who had worn it on deployment and who is currently on overseas operations.

“Waikato West police continue to target those committing dishonesty offences in the community,” area response manager Leo Belay said.

Police executed another warrant at a Huntly address this morning, seeking a 23-year-old man with multiple warrants for his arrest.

He was also being sought in relation to a recent rural burglary in which motorbikes were stolen.

Belay said the man was scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on Saturday on charges including burglary, escaping custody, resisting police, dangerous driving, refusing access to a computer system, breaching bail, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis utensils.

Early on Thursday morning, police responded to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises in Huntly.

A man found inside the store tried to flee but was caught by a police dog handler.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary and escaping custody.

He is remanded in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on June 1.

“These results further demonstrate that we do not tolerate this type of offending and we will continue to pursue those who choose to commit crime in our communities,” Belay said.

“The message is simple – if you commit an offence in this community, expect to be held to account.”