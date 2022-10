Police are making enquiries into the incident. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are making enquiries into reports that a man was robbed at gunpoint in the Wellington suburb of Kingston.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they received a report of a robbery at 10.15pm last night, where a person was reportedly threatened and had their car stolen.

"It's alleged a firearm was presented; there were no shots fired and no one was injured during the incident."

