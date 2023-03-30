Person alleged to have blackmailed public figure appears in court

The public figure says the accused tried to blackmail him after sex.

The public figure says the accused tried to blackmail him after sex.

A person who allegedly blackmailed a Canterbury public figure they had a sexual encounter with has appeared in court.

The public figure earlier declined to comment to the Herald. He said he was aware the accused had raised concerns about him to the head of the organisation he is associated with, which he also declined to comment on. He confirmed he was still working at the organisation.

On Thursday, the defendant appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Campbell Savage.

All matters discussed in the hearing were suppressed.

The accused, who first appeared in court in December last year, is charged with blackmail and pleaded not guilty.



