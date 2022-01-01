Person airlifted to safety in sea rescue at Taranaki's Waverley Beach

Police were called after a person got into trouble in the water at Waverley Beach. Photo / File

A person has been airlifted to safety after five people got stranded at a cliff off a Taranaki beach.

Police were called to a report of a person in trouble in the water at Waverley Beach at around 11.40am on New Year's Day.

"Several other people then entered the water to assist. The group made it to some nearby rocks and then managed to climb up on to them," a police spokeswoman said.

The person who was originally in trouble was then airlifted to safety.

The rest of the group then managed to navigate their way back on to land.

The spokeswoman said no one has been injured.