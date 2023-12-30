The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A rāhui has been placed on the Far North stream into where a quad bike carrying six people rolled - barring anyone from swimming or fishing while two people remain missing after the incident.

The quad bike went into the swollen Waikāinga Stream about 5.15pm Friday, police said.

Four managed to get out of the water but searchers are still looking for the remaining two people.

Kāumātua from local marae Kauhanga placed a rāhui on the Waikāinga from Shephards Rd to the Pēria Saleyards bridge today.

A statement from the marae read: “This rāhui includes no swimming and no collection of any sort of kai. We will announce the length of the rāhui once the [outstanding people] have been [found].”

Police confirmed shortly after noon that their dive squad had been requested to assist in the search in the Waikainga Stream.

“Support is being offered to those involved,” a police spokesman said.

Tight-knit Peria community will be ‘devastated’

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania told RNZ it was “really tragic” to hear of the crash.

“Any loss of life, or any accidents, or anyone going missing in any community in Aotearoa is obviously going to be terrible so just really hoping that our search and rescue can find our missing whānau members.”

He said the community in Peria would be devastated and the district council would offer any support it could.

“This area is really quite remote and really tight-knit as well so I know they will be incredibly anxious at this time.”

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the Fern Flat Rd address in Peria, east of Kaitāia in Northland, yesterday.

Three people and the driver were last night taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries while Search and Rescue continued their efforts into the evening.

Fern Flat Rd was closed last night.

Police said the search was continuing this morning.