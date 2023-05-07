Swimmers were advised to keep their heads above water for the first 20-30 metres. Photo / Alex Burton

For many weekend warriors, there was no Sunday lie-in yesterday.

Despite forecast rain and blustery winds, 1200 swimmers and over 500 triathletes descended on Mission Bay, Auckland, for the delayed swim around Bean Rock and the final race in the People’s Triathlon series.

The People's Triathlon series is open to all ages and abilities. Photo / Alex Burton

The rain held off and the wind stayed away to make life a little more comfortable as competitors took the plunge a little after 7.30am for the 3.2km swim around the Bean Rock lighthouse in the middle of the Waitematā Harbour, a race delayed by February’s Cyclone Gabrielle.

Entrants were advised to keep their heads above water due to potential water quality issues.

Swimmers heading back to shore. Photo / Alex Burton

“The key is to make sure to keep your head out of the water for the last 20-30m of the swim to be extra careful,” was the message as a “deep water start” got swimmers under way.

The advice was extended to triathletes and try-athletes alike in the last of the series after events in Maraetai, and Mission Bay earlier in the summer.

The Mission Bay triathlon is the longest-running multi-sport event in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

The three-discipline race has been held since 1999, making it the longest-running multi-sports competition in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The People’s Triathlon series has been going for eight years and invites people of all ages and abilities offering “exceptional safety, participant experience, and attention to every detail ensures you’ll have the day of your life.”

Competitors catch their breath at the finish. Photo / Alex Burton

Now, can that incorporate a later start?