Police ask Northlanders with information on Kerikeri assault on December 2 to come forward.

Police ask Northlanders with information on Kerikeri assault on December 2 to come forward.

People with any information on an assault on two people in Kerikeri are being asked to come forward.

On December 2, police were alerted about two men aged, 32 and 37, being assaulted by a group of people near the skate park toilets on Cobham Rd at 6.45pm.

Kerikeri Combined Investigation Unit and Detective Sergeant Bart Graham said on the day, members of the public assisted in stopping the assault and called emergency services.

“One of the victims sustained a concussion and significant bruising to his head, from being kicked.

“The offenders then fled in a dark-coloured vehicle and parts of the incident were recorded by members of the public.”

Graham urged Northlanders with any information to assist them in their inquiries.

If anyone has information or cell phone recordings relevant to this incident, they can contact the Kerikeri Police by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231203/5144.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.