People told to stay indoors after large fire breaks out in Motueka

Large fire in Motueka this morning. Video / Carlisa Limmer

NZ Herald

Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Motueka early this morning.

Emergency services are at King Edward St after reports of a building on fire shortly before 4.30am.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Ian Littlejohn said up to 14 fire trucks and support vehicles are at the site. There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Locals are being warned that there is a lot of smoke in the area as a result.

"If anyone is affected by the smoke or concerned, please keep your windows and doors closed and stay indoors."

The fire broke out shortly after 4am today. Photo / Carlisa Limmer
Carlisa Limmer told the Herald she was woken by popping and banging noises around 4.30am and could see a glow through her curtains.

"I got a huge fright, thinking it was my neighbour's house on fire."

Another local, Simon Walton, said he was woken up by "popping trees" that sounded like gunfire about 4.15am.

"Seemed to take a long time before hearing first sirens, even though there are fire stations in town and all the small towns around and maybe at the airport."

Walton said the fire would be visible from all over town.