Well-loved Pablo the macaw from Russell is missing after an alleged altercation with a local. Photo / Supplied

Well-loved Pablo the macaw from Russell is missing after an alleged altercation with a local. Photo / Supplied

Blue and gold Pablo “belongs” to the people of Russell according to his owner, but his whereabouts are unknown after an alleged encounter with a local in the town.

Owners Lulu and Hamish Peterson view Pablo as “part of the family”.

“He’s a real character”, explained Lulu, “he’s a real show off, and a real poser. He loves people, specifically children.”

It’s been four days since Pablo the macaw was last seen or heard, and Lulu and Hamish have since encountered “so much support, kindness and love” from the Russell community.

“I haven’t been able to keep up with messages,” Lulu said, “I’ve had messages from all over the world,” even as far as Scotland.

Lulu said the support has been “quite amazing” and members of the community have rallied to locate the much-loved bird. Even during Tuesday’s weather warnings, people were out in the rain searching for him.

It’s not every day you see a tropical bird flying along the beach, but for residents of Russell, it’s a regular sight.

Owners Lulu and Hamish took him on at 4 months old and participated in a two-year training programme where he was trained to free-fly, much like the training falcons in Saudi Arabia undertake.

Lulu explained she has a whistle which allows her and Pablo to do “location calls”, where Pablo lets her know exactly where he is.

He’s a part of the Russell community, a regular sight at the Russell waterfront as well as Long Beach.

Lulu has even had tourists tell her that meeting Pablo has “made their trip” to Aotearoa.

When he flies the beaches, Lulu and Hamish first check with beachgoers if they’re comfortable with Pablo flying.

Amazingly, Pablo will land on people’s arms if they let him, or if they wave, he knows to stay away.

They’ve even had people with bird phobias hold him “because he’s so gentle”.

"Gentle" Pablo is part of the Peterson family. Photo / Supplied

“I’ve taken him to play centres,” said Lulu,“ and schools. I adore children and there’s absolutely no way I’d take Pablo into that environment if I thought there was any chance he’d hurt them. He’s very gentle.”

Pablo went missing after an alleged altercation with a Russell local. He hasn’t been seen since, and it’s unknown whether he’s injured and hiding, or already dead.

“We’ve just been looking ever since,” Lulu said, “I hear his calls when I close my eyes.”

Her voice was full of emotion as she said, “I know it’s just a bird, but anybody who has a parrot like this knows, it is like a child. They are like children.”

Pablo loves making friends with children, according to the owner, Lulu. Photo / Supplied

She said if Pablo is located, “the whole town will be absolutely over the moon”.

“If we get him back we will have to think long and hard about flying him again anytime soon,” she said.

A source told the Advocate there had been previous complaints about Pablo, though much of the Russell community is concerned for his welfare.

The free-flight trainer, who Lulu and Hamish trained Pablo through, warned that he may have flown a large distance with the stormy weather. He is not a threat to other native species in Aotearoa.

Pablo is unable to survive in the wild in New Zealand because macaws have very specific dietary requirements.

For now, the Russell community and Pablo’s family are hoping he returns home.

Possible sightings of Pablo can be reported to this Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087006561584











