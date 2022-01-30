Police, fire and St John all attended the incident at Church Unlimited in Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

People could be seen hugging and crying outside a west Auckland church this afternoon after emergency services were called to an incident there.

The incident, which happened at Church Unlimited on Te Atatu Rd in Glendene, was first reported at 10.17am.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the incident while a St John manager and an intensive care paramedic also attended.

The fire service had also responded, she said. All other queries would need to be referred to police, she said.

A photographer who was at the scene around 1.30pm said several people were outside the church hugging and crying.

Police were also at the scene and what appeared to be a funeral director.