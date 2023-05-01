Kinder the chicken has had a brace on his leg to mend a broken bone. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui pet chicken called Kinder has undergone $2500 surgery to repair a broken leg.

Kinder’s owner Vanessa Higgie the family were distraught after their beloved chicken broke its leg during a challenge to the family pecking order.

“My son had saved a baby starling from a fallen nest and raised it, now every day the starling comes to visit him to be fed.

“The starling and my son were walking towards the back door, Kinder saw the starling sitting on my son’s head and then attacked my son.”

Kinder was fiercely opposed to any additional family pets and had previously attacked Higgie’s 10-year-old son over their new puppy and pet ducks.

“My husband heard our son scream from the chicken attack and came to my son’s defence and pushed the chicken away with his foot.

“There was this flying chicken, legs out, and it actually drew blood on my son’s arm.”

Kinder wearing an external fixator- a metal frame that goes through the bone and holds the leg in place to heal. Photo / Bevan Conley

Unfortunately, during the scuffle Kinder broke her leg and Higgie’s son was tearful over the discovery of Kinder’s injury.

An attempt was made by Higgie’s husband to bandage the damaged leg but the family realised they would have to visit the after-hours vet.

“People don’t usually operate on a chicken’s leg they usually say goodbye chicken, but we made the decision if the chicken was all right in the morning we would operate,” Higgie said.

Kinder breathes through an oxygen mask post-surgery. Photo / Bevan Conley

The life-saving surgery was a first for Dr Hein Stoop of Whanganui Veterinary Services.

“It’s a fracture repair technique that we use relatively commonly in dogs, not so much in cats, and I have never done it on a bird,” he said.

Stoop said it would usually cost $2500 but he discounted the price for the family by half.

“People obviously think this is ridiculous when you tell them it’s a drumstick, people eat whole bucketfuls of drumsticks at KFC and then to spend tenfold of that on a single one,” he said.

Kinder was put under anaesthetic during the surgery to remove the brace from her broken leg. Photo / Bevan Conley

The surgery involved inserting a metal pin through the joint in the knee to realign the fractured bones and fixing the leg with a brace, then after eight weeks once the bone had healed the pin and brace were removed.

“It’s a technique that’s used in more expensive birds like hunting falcons and they do this all the time in the Middle East and also sometimes at Massey’s Wildbase on native birds.

“Generally it’s just the valuable birds that owners can justify spending quite a bit of time and energy and money on.”

Stoop said post-operation Kinder laid two eggs.

An X-ray shows the broken leg bone and a surprise egg Kinder would lay after the surgery.

Kinder had arrived back home and Higgie said she was being well-looked after with Higgie’s son feeding Kinder antibiotics on his lap and cleaning the chicken’s leg wound.

Higgie said Kinder’s ordeal had made a lasting impact.

“I wouldn’t cook meals with chicken for ages, maybe a couple of months, I felt so bad you can’t sit there eating a chicken drumstick and look after the chicken that’s leg you’re caring for is a chicken drumstick.”



