A vehicle struck a pedestrian while fleeing police in Palmerston North on Tuesday. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle being followed by police in Palmerston North.

Two people have been arrested following the incident.

Palmerston North area prevention manager Inspector Ashley Gurney said police saw a person of interest travelling on Pioneer Highway about 2.30pm on Tuesday and signalled for the vehicle to stop; however, the driver continued.

“A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was followed to West St, at which point police turned off sirens and lights.”

Police continued following from a distance to Pitt St where the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

“Luckily the pedestrian was not seriously injured.”

A police unit stopped and attended to the person and the other police cars continued to Tremaine Ave.

The vehicle came to a stop on Amberley Ave after being spiked and one person was taken into custody.

A police dog unit tracked the other occupant to a nearby Clarke Ave property where they were arrested.

Charges are being considered for a 21-year-old man who was sought for his arrest, and the 21-year-old male driver.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Gurney said the incident demonstrated that drivers who chose not to pull over for police when instructed put themselves, police staff and the public at risk.

“Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable and high risk to everyone involved.

“Fortunately there were no serious injuries sustained from this incident.”

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious or unlawful activity to contact them on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.