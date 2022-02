Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A pedestrian has been killed in a late night crash in South Auckland.

Police confirmed emergency services were called to Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, just after 11.30pm.

"The pedestrian has died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

The circumstances are not yet known.

The Serious Crash Unit was also called to examine the scene and an investigation is now under way.