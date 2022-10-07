Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by truck in Dannevirke

Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the scene. Photo / Leanne Warr

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Dannevirke.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH2 near the intersection of Robertshawe Cres in the Tararua town just after midday.

A spokesman from St John said they were notified of the incident at 12.10pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter.

He said one patient was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic was diverted and the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.