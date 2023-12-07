Police inspect a car involved in an accident on New North Road in Kingsland in which a pedestrian was hit. Photo / Julian Bravery

Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland this afternoon where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The crash was reported to police around 1.38pm.

A St John spokesperson said three patients were treated and transported to Auckland Hospital, with police confirming the pedestrian was in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the incident, with inquiries to follow into the circumstances of the crash.

“New North Rd remains open in both directions, however, emergency services have cordoned off part of the shoulder where the incident occurred.”

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle which was speeding along New North Rd.

They said the victim flew through the air from the impact and was catapulted into a stationary van. The car which hit him then crashed into a power pole, which fell on the victim.

“The female passenger tried to pull the victim to their car.

“The driver and the passenger appeared out of it. I’m not sure if that was from the crash but they were speeding and hit the guy.

“The victim was conscious with the power pole on his hip.”