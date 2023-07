The pedestrian has been transported to hospital from the incident site in Chelsea St, Linwood.

The pedestrian has been transported to hospital from the incident site in Chelsea St, Linwood.

A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Christchurch this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Chelsea St in Linwood at around 5.30pm.

The pedestrian is in critical condition and has been transported to hospital.