The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Photo / Stephen Jaqiery

The woman seriously hurt when she was hit by a vehicle on a crossing in central Dunedin this morning has a suspected broken leg, police say.

Police and Hato Hone St John were called to the incident in Crawford St, at the southern end of Queens Gardens, about 6.40am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 54-year-old woman was on a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 55-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Investigations into the incident were ongoing, Bond said.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said two appliances also attended, one each from the Dunedin and Willowbank stations.