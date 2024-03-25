Breaking news. Photo / NZ Herald

A pedestrian has been hit by a car outside Wellington’s Basin Reserve this morning.

Police say the serious incident happened near Rugby St around 5.50am. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

Lanes around the Basin Reserve were closed for more than an hour while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said all lanes reopened shortly after 7.30am.

FINAL UPDATE 7:37AM



The earlier crash has now been CLEARED and all lanes have been restored. ^JP https://t.co/bqIeFeqAe4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 25, 2024

Police earlier asked motorists to take alternate routes or delay travel this morning if possible.

The roading network around Basin Reserve is a key traffic corridor connecting Wellington’s southern and eastern suburbs with the city centre.

It is also a main route to and from Wellington airport through the Mount Victoria tunnel.