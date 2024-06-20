A pedestrian has died in hospital almost a week after being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland.
Police confirmed the death in a statement this morning, in relation to a crash in Westgate, Massey, last week.
Emergency services were called to Westgate Drive shortly before 4.30pm last Friday after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The victim was critically injured in the incident.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuining.