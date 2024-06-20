Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in West Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A pedestrian has died in hospital almost a week after being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland.

Police confirmed the death in a statement this morning, in relation to a crash in Westgate, Massey, last week.

.

Emergency services were called to Westgate Drive shortly before 4.30pm last Friday after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The victim was critically injured in the incident.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuining.

Latest from New Zealand