A pedestrian has died in hospital almost a week after being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland.

Police confirmed the death in a statement this morning, in relation to a crash in Westgate, Massey, last week.

.

Emergency services were called to Westgate Drive shortly before 4.30pm last Friday after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The victim was critically injured in the incident.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuining.