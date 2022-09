A man has died after he was hit by a car in Rotorua on Saturday, September 17. Photo / File

A man has died after he was hit by a car in Rotorua on Saturday, September 17.

The pedestrian was hit on Arawa St at around 2am, a police spokesperson said and suffered critical injuries as a result.

Sadly he died in Middlemore Hospital on Friday September 23.

The spokesperson said that inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.