Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Taupō overnight, police appeal for sightings

The pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Broadlands Road this morning. Photo / Google Maps

A pedestrian has died in Taupō overnight after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Broadlands Rd in Taupō about 1.15am.

The man died at the scene.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner and are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on Broadlands Rd between midnight and 1.30am, a police media statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote P049046921.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, the police serious crash unit is also investigating after a crash between a ute and a motorbike on Weymouth Rd in South Auckland just after 11pm last night.