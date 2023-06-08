A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on a busy road in Auckland.
Police were called just before 7am following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in rush hour traffic.
Emergency services are currently responding to the serious crash on Great South Rd, Ellerslie.
The Serious Crash Unit are on scene and Great South Rd is blocked from Kalmia Rd to Marei Rd.
Auckland Transport said motorists are being advised to expect delays, including to bus services.
Auckland Transport said several bus services have been impacted by the road closures, with bus stops being missed and routes being detoured.