A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on a busy road in Auckland.

Police were called just before 7am following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in rush hour traffic.

Emergency services are currently responding to the serious crash on Great South Rd, Ellerslie.

The Serious Crash Unit are on scene and Great South Rd is blocked from Kalmia Rd to Marei Rd.

Auckland Transport said motorists are being advised to expect delays, including to bus services.

GREAT SOUTH RD, ELLERSLIE - 7:15AM

Due to a crash a section of Great South Rd, between Kalmia St and Marei Rd is closed. Expect delays for all traffic, including bus services, through this area until cleared. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/GghzIAwugn — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 8, 2023

Auckland Transport said several bus services have been impacted by the road closures, with bus stops being missed and routes being detoured.

Due to a accident on Great South Road, the road will be closed between Kalmai St and Marei Rd.

Bus route 298, 321, 400 services will be detoured.

Bus stops missed for bus services 298, 321: Stops 7625, 7622, 7623, 7620.

No stops missed for bus service 400 however expect delays. pic.twitter.com/FBvzmYiFjQ — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 8, 2023



